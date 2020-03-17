City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'close' to completing takeover of French club

Nathan Allen

The City Football Group are close to formally completing the takeover of Ligue 2 side AS Nancy, according to France Football.

Second-division side Nancy will be officially acquired by the CFG, who also administer Manchester City, Melbourne City, New York City and Mumbai City football clubs. The takeover of Nancy is expected to cost between €12m and €18m.

fbl-fra-ligue1-psg-nancy
(FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Furthermore, French manager Erick Mombaerts, who currently manages Melbourne City, is touted to be offered the manager's job when the new club is officially acquired. Mombaerts is a former coach of PSG and Toulouse, with whom he won Ligue 2 in 2003. His experience could prove critical as City seek to own a Ligue 1 club without the expense of buying a team already in the top division.

AS Nancy have spent the entirety of their fifty-year history in the top two tiers of French football, having won the second division on five occasions. Their roster of former players includes 3-time Ballon d'Or winner Michel Platini. 

fbl-fra-lcup-saint-etienne-nancy
(JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Angeliño opens up on his Manchester City future

Manchester City loanee Angeliño opens up on his future at Manchester City; as well as what Pep Guardiola said to him, prior to his departure for Germany.

Harry Winters

Man City posing a ‘great danger’ to Barcelona’s Lautaro Martínez deal

Manchester City reportedly pose ‘great danger’ to Barcelona over their attempts to bring Lautaro Martínez to the Camp Nou.

Alex Farrell

Man City forward will be 'allowed' to join PSG 'for the right price'

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez will be allowed to join French side PSG, should the player wish to leave, report Goal.

markgough96

FA Cup threatened by coronavirus chaos - decision expected next month

The Emirates FA Cup is under threat following the chaos caused by COVID-19 in the UK, as governing bodies look to complete the domestic Premier League season before the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Nathan Allen

Clubs to be permitted temporary contract extensions for players following coronavirus disruption

Clubs are set to be permitted to hand out temporary contract extension for players whose current deals expire this summer, ahead of months of severe disruption as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Harry Winters

Man City using Premier League shutdown to fast-forward two contract negotiations

Manchester City are reportedly using the current Premier League shutdown to speed up contract negotiations with Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, as reported by the Sun.

Alex Farrell

Premier League considering shortened 2020/21 season to finish current campaign

Premier League bosses are considering the possibility of shortening the 2020/21 domestic campaign, in an attempt to complete the current season between July and September.

Alex Farrell

Fenerbahce starlet attracting interest from Man City, Man United, Barcelona and Inter Milan

Fenerbahce teenager Omer Beyaz is a potential target for a host of elite European sides - including Manchester City, United, Barcelona, Juventus and Inter Milan.

markgough96

Juventus consider move for Man City forward as alternative to Tottenham star Harry Kane

Italian media outlet Tuttosport say Juventus are at the front of the queue to sign Tottenham star Harry Kane - but Gabriel Jesus is their back-up option.

markgough96

Manchester City's Champions League ban appeal 'is up in the air' due to latest development

The appeal to CAS by Manchester City over the club's Champions League ban faces an uncertain resolution due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

markgough96