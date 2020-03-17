Man City 'close' to completing takeover of French club

The City Football Group are close to formally completing the takeover of Ligue 2 side AS Nancy, according to France Football.

Second-division side Nancy will be officially acquired by the CFG, who also administer Manchester City, Melbourne City, New York City and Mumbai City football clubs. The takeover of Nancy is expected to cost between €12m and €18m.

(FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Furthermore, French manager Erick Mombaerts, who currently manages Melbourne City, is touted to be offered the manager's job when the new club is officially acquired. Mombaerts is a former coach of PSG and Toulouse, with whom he won Ligue 2 in 2003. His experience could prove critical as City seek to own a Ligue 1 club without the expense of buying a team already in the top division.

AS Nancy have spent the entirety of their fifty-year history in the top two tiers of French football, having won the second division on five occasions. Their roster of former players includes 3-time Ballon d'Or winner Michel Platini.

(JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra