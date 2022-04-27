Manchester City Forward Earns Ronaldo Comparison From Premier League Manager Amid Arsenal Interest

Roy Hodgson compared Gabriel Jesus' four-goal display against Watford to the Brazilian Ronaldo at his peak after Manchester City's 5-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

With several sources recently linking Gabriel Jesus with a summer reunion with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, the 25-year-old forward's future has become a major talking point amid the business end of the campaign.

The Brazilian however, decided to spark conversation for different reasons at the weekend by scoring an incredible four times against Watford in Manchester City’s 5-1 thrashing of the Hornets in their latest Premier League outing.

While Jesus' brilliant display drew a lot of plaudits from both fans and pundits alike, Watford boss Roy Hodgson offered him the ultimate compliment by sparking comparisons between the Manchester City star and a former player widely regarded as the greatest Brazilian striker of all time.

IMAGO / PA Images “He (Jesus) was very, very good. I never saw the best of Ronaldo (Nazario) but Jesus today was excellent,” the 74-year-old said after a crushing defeat for his side at the Etihad Stadium. With the former England manager's experience of managing Ronaldo Nazario at Inter Milan, the comparison to one of, if not the greatest striker to ever play the game is testament to how sensational Jesus' showing was in his side's latest victory. IMAGO / PA Images Despite largely occupying the role on the right wing against the Hornets, the three-time Premier League winner's predatory instincts within the box came to the fore in a front three that interchanged positions in sublime fashion.

Apart from his relentless press to win the penalty and dispatch it for his hat-trick, the supreme service provided by Kevin De Bruyne and Oleksandr Zinchenko played a key role in three of his four goals.

After his side increased their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points, Pep Guardiola stated that when Jesus tends to shine in the manner that he did against Watford, his teammates are particularly happy for him due to his ‘generous’ style of play.

While Jesus has built a reputation for being extremely selfless in how he has operated for City since he joined the Blues in 2016, his impeccable display against Watford has made him worthy of plaudits such as comparisons to the Brazilian Ronaldo by Roy Hodgson.

