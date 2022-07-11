Manchester City Forward Erling Haaland’s Comments Picked Up by Ilkay Gündoğan on Twitter and the Fans Love It

Lots has been said about the unveiling of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortego Moreno on Sunday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium and the reaction of other players hasn't gone unnoticed.

Norwegian international Haaland has joined his childhood club sighting a game against the Premier League outfit in the Champions League last season as a benchmark of what to expect.

The new recruit got a response from the German midfielder on Twitter with fans being able to join in on the conversation.

Quote and direct replies to the 31-year-olds tweet got the fans reminiscing about the final game of the season with Gundogan producing the winning goals against Aston Villa.

It could prove to be a good partnership with Gundogan providing 6 assists last season without an out-and-out striker. Everyone is excited about what having a player like Haaland will do to galvanise the attacking options this season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Joe Bray from the Manchester Evening News was also involved in the conversation on social media supplying quotes from the press conference where he quizzed Haaland on his future, La Liga and his ambition for the season.

Bray also got around to the one thing that has so far alluded Pep Guardiola's side, can you help win the Champions League?

"I'll say, the Champions League is my favourite competition. You have the answer there.' Haaland replied.

