Skip to main content

Manchester City Forward Erling Haaland’s Comments Picked Up by Ilkay Gündoğan on Twitter and the Fans Love It

Lots has been said about the unveiling of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortego Moreno on Sunday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium and the reaction of other players hasn't gone unnoticed. 

Norwegian international Haaland has joined his childhood club sighting a game against the Premier League outfit in the Champions League last season as a benchmark of what to expect. 

The new recruit got a response from the German midfielder on Twitter with fans being able to join in on the conversation. 

Quote and direct replies to the 31-year-olds tweet got the fans reminiscing about the final game of the season with Gundogan producing the winning goals against Aston Villa. 

It could prove to be a good partnership with Gundogan providing 6 assists last season without an out-and-out striker. Everyone is excited about what having a player like Haaland will do to galvanise the attacking options this season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gundogan vs Villa Home 1

Joe Bray from the Manchester Evening News was also involved in the conversation on social media supplying quotes from the press conference where he quizzed Haaland on his future, La Liga and his ambition for the season. 

Bray also got around to the one thing that has so far alluded Pep Guardiola's side, can you help win the Champions League? 

"I'll say, the Champions League is my favourite competition. You have the answer there.' Haaland replied.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Kalvin Phillips in action for England
News

New Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Reveals Why He Didn't Attend Transfer Unveiling

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Delay Nathan Ake Sale After Facing Obstacle In Finding Replacement

By Elliot Thompson4 hours ago
Kabore Burkino Faso
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Defender Issa Kabore Is On Southampton's List Of Full Back Targets

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
Meshino_2
News

Official: Ryotaro Meshino Leaves Manchester City To Join Japanese Club Gamba Osaka

By Jake Mahon6 hours ago
imago1011765221h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Winger Riyad Mahrez Close To Extending His Contract Until 2025

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Rodri PL title
News

Former Celtic Star Believes Rodri Wants To Leave Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson6 hours ago
imago1012547505h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Gerard Romero Reports Bernardo Silva Transfer Still Depends On Frenkie De Jong

By Dylan Mcbennett8 hours ago
imago1011829326h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Expected To Contact Brighton Over Marc Cucurella In Coming Days

By Dylan Mcbennett11 hours ago