Man City Forward Ferran Torres Opens Up on Transfer Links to La Liga Giants FC Barcelona

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has played down any rumours linking him with a surprising move to La Liga giants Barcelona, while speaking during international duty this week.

While City signed Torres as an explosive winger in August 2020 for a fee in the region of £20 million, the 21-year-old has created a niche for himself as one of the few forwards that Pep Guardiola can call on to play as an out-and-out striker this season.

Torres boasts a tally of 16 goals across 43 appearances for the Premier League champions, including a hat-trick while away on international duty with Spain against Germany.

On top of that, scoring 12 goals in 21 appearances for his national team has made him a regular starter for Luis Enrique's Spain side.

As is normal for a young Spaniard excelling overseas, Ferran Torres has been linked with a move to Barcelona, predominantly in Spanish media - however, the City forward has quickly pointed out that such whispers have no substance.

"There are always rumours, a thousand come out every day," Torres told Spanish outlet Radio Estadio Noche.

For young players like Torres, playing for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City is the pinnacle of player development - and a move to a financially rotten Barcelona would likely be seen as a downgrade for the blossoming forward.

To build on his recent success, Ferran Torres is expected to play a key role for Spain as they take on France in the UEFA Nations League final this weekend.

Upon returning to Manchester later on in the week, the 21-year-old will then look to continue his strong start to the Premier League season and stake his claim as an automatic starter for Pep Guardiola.

