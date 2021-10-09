    • October 9, 2021
    Man City Forward Ferran Torres Opens Up on Transfer Links to La Liga Giants FC Barcelona

    Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has played down any rumours linking him with a surprising move to La Liga giants Barcelona, while speaking during international duty this week.
    While City signed Torres as an explosive winger in August 2020 for a fee in the region of £20 million, the 21-year-old has created a niche for himself as one of the few forwards that Pep Guardiola can call on to play as an out-and-out striker this season.

    Torres boasts a tally of 16 goals across 43 appearances for the Premier League champions, including a hat-trick while away on international duty with Spain against Germany.

    On top of that, scoring 12 goals in 21 appearances for his national team has made him a regular starter for Luis Enrique's Spain side. 

    As is normal for a young Spaniard excelling overseas, Ferran Torres has been linked with a move to Barcelona, predominantly in Spanish media - however, the City forward has quickly pointed out that such whispers have no substance.

    "There are always rumours, a thousand come out every day," Torres told Spanish outlet Radio Estadio Noche.

    For young players like Torres, playing for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City is the pinnacle of player development - and a move to a financially rotten Barcelona would likely be seen as a downgrade for the blossoming forward. 

    To build on his recent success, Ferran Torres is expected to play a key role for Spain as they take on France in the UEFA Nations League final this weekend.

    Upon returning to Manchester later on in the week, the 21-year-old will then look to continue his strong start to the Premier League season and stake his claim as an automatic starter for Pep Guardiola. 

