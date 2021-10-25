Man City Forward Set for Two-Year Contract Extension With Wages Doubled

Manchester City star Ferran Torres is set to be offered a bumper new deal until 2027 at the club, after an eye-catching start to the campaign, according to a new report.

The 21-year-old has made a fast start to the season for club and country, as he has impressed down the middle for Manchester City with seven goals to his name since August.

Despite the absence of a recognised striker among their ranks, Manchester City have often relied upon Torres to find an avenue to goal, who has continued to impress up top - as he did notably in his side's Champions League group-stage run last season.

The winger also starred for Spain in their run to the semi-finals of the European Championships after making a strong finish to his first campaign at the Etihad Stadium, during which he netted 13 times in 36 appearances across all competitions.

READ MORE: Ferran Torres provides fans with encouraging fitness update

READ MORE: Leaked details of 2022/2023 Man City home kit

According to an exclusive report by Harry Pratt of the Daily Star, Ferran Torres is in line for a bumper new deal at the Etihad Stadium despite having suffered a metatarsal injury on international duty.

It has been mentioned that the Spaniard could see his wages rise to £100,000-per-week as part of a two-year contract extension, which would keep him at Manchester City till at least 2027.

Torres, who joined City from Valencia in 2020, has emerged as one of the brightest young forwards Europe with a series of impressive performances in attack for the Premier League champions.

READ MORE: City set for battle with Bayern Munich and Dortmund for striker

READ MORE: City fans think they may have found their Pep Guardiola replacement

Since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium for a fee in the region of £20 million, Torres has often been used as a squad player despite his impressive record when he has been given the nod by Pep Guardiola.

The Catalan boss has often sung Torres' praises since the start of the campaign, though following the return of Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne from injury, it remains to be seen how crucial a role the Spaniard will play for the Premier League champions.

City are seeking glory on all fronts again this season, and while the likes of Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish have been positioned centrally for the Sky Blues, Torres has shown in the recent past that he is one of the most clinical finishers in the first-team squad.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra