Manchester City Forward Gabriel Jesus Provides Major Fitness Update Ahead of Crystal Palace Trip

Gabriel Jesus has revealed he is turning a corner in his return to fitness ahead of Manchester City's clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, after missing a stretch of recent games with a muscle injury.

Jesus made a very bright start to the campaign and was given a new lease of life by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on the right-wing, after making the switch from the usual central position where he has operated during a large chunk of his time at the Etihad Stadium.

The Brazilian, 24, racked up a tally of two goals and four assists in his first seven Premier League outings this season, but has since registered just four direct goal contributions in subsequent 20 league games.

The slide in form could be due in large part to the forward being in and out of the team due to a series of injuries, the most recent of which was a muscle injury Jesus picked up while on international duty with Brazil.

IMAGO / Action Plus However, the former Palmeiras star has provided an encouraging update on his fitness ahead of his side's trip to Selhurst Park on Monday as City head into a crucial stretch of the season. IMAGO / News Images “I’m getting better physically, I feel better on the pitch," Jesus said in an interview with The Independent earlier this week, as quoted by Andy Hampson. IMAGO / Sportimage "I’m training every day to get back to my usual fitness. It’s a very important end of the season for us. I’m going to try give my best. I know I have the quality to get back to my best.”

Since his return at the beginning of March, Jesus has made three appearances for the Premier League leaders, most recently playing the full 90 minutes in the Champions League against Sporting Lisbon after being an unused substitute in City's 4-1 derby win over Manchester United at the weekend.

The forward will be hoping to play some part in the Sky Blues' league clash against Crystal Palace on Monday, though Guardiola could shuffle his pack as City look to maintain their slim lead over Liverpool at the top of the pile.

