Man City Forward Spotted in First-Team Training in Major Fitness Boost Ahead of Champions League Fixture

Liam Delap has been spotted taking part in first-team training ahead of Manchester City's Champions League Group Stage match against Club Brugge on Tuesday.

Delap, who made his senior debut in September of last year, has endured a difficult start to the season, with several injuries preventing the teenager from staking a claim to be part of Pep Guardiola's star-studded squad.

The 18-year-old has featured on just three occasions so far this season, twice in the Premier League 2 and once in the EFL Trophy.

An injury to the foot prevented the teenager from being involved in Guardiola's pre-season preparations, while what the Manchester Evening News described as a "significant injury" has left the young striker sidelined in recent weeks.

Delap hasn't featured since September 21st, when he played for City's EDS side against Doncaster Rovers, instead of the Blues' Carabao Cup third-round tie against League One side Wycombe.

However, the teenager, who is currently the club's only recognised striker, was pictured taking part in a first-team training session on Tuesday morning.

The CFA star took part in several drills and exercises, as several of Brian Barry-Murphy's squad were seen to be taking part in Pep Guardiola's session.

Manchester City are preparing for their Champions League game against Club Brugge on Tuesday, with the Premier League champions looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Match-day two.

City's EDS side also face Club Brugge in Belgium on Tuesday, with the two sides meeting on Match-day three of the UEFA Youth League.

It is currently unknown whether Delap will feature in the squad for either of tomorrow’s matches, though the 18-year-old return to training is a promising sign for the club.

