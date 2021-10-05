Man City Forward Suffers ‘Significant’ Injury - Situation Confirmed by Club Manager

A new report has surfaced this week claiming that one Manchester City forward has been ruled out of action owing to a 'significant' injury, in a blow to the club's attacking options both at academy and senior level.

City possess a plethora of highly-rated youngsters determined to break into Pep Guardiola’s senior set-up. However, owing to the sheer quality of the established professionals available to the Catalan boss, the challenge of breaking through is difficult to achieve.

The likes of Cole Palmer and James McAtee have found themselves turning out for the senior side this term, although somewhat notably, another of the club’s academy prospects – Liam Delap, has been unable to make his senior bow this season.

Delap is arguably the most highly-regarded of the club’s youngsters at present. However, with the 18-year-old having struggled with injuries in recent months, the teenager is yet to feature for the first team during the ongoing campaign.

A new report this week has indicated that it might be a while until Manchester City fans can see the promising striker in action for the senior side.

As per the understanding of Joe Bray at the Manchester Evening News, Liam Delap has ‘suffered a setback’ in his bid to return to full fitness and owing to this, and perhaps worryingly for the academy and senior set-ups, a timeframe for the young forward’s return has not yet been established.

Neither the nature nor the severity of Delap’s injury issue is currently known, however as the striker had only recently returned from a foot injury, a reasonable explanation could be that he has simply aggravated the previous issue.

Along with Liam Delap's injury, the report from the MEN notes that EDS head coach Brian Barry-Murphy has been forced to contend with several ‘significant’ injuries within the academy, as Delap is joined by the likes of Luke Bolton, Darko Gyabi, Juan Larios, Sammy Robinson, Tai Sodje and Micah Hamilton.

Delap made his first-team debut in September 2020, in a Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth, and it took just 18 minutes for the then 17-year-old to open his account - scoring a powerful effort from just inside the 18-yard-box.

Many City supporters are eager to see Liam Delap being afforded more regular first-team opportunities this season, however the player's latest setback looks as though it could prevent the striker from appearing for the first-team in the coming weeks.

