Manchester City Forward Expected to Pen New Deal With Increase in Wages

Amid doubts and concerns over his immediate future, Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez is now expected to sign a new deal with the club, while the Premier League side awaits responses from two other forwards, according to a new report.

Manchester City have managed to extend the deals of some of their key assets in recent seasons, with all of John Stones, Rodri, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, and Kevin De Bruyne having put pen to paper to commit their futures to the Etihad club.

However, Manchester City are still waiting to hear back from three attacking players who have been offered contract extensions - Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, and Riyad Mahrez.

The attacking trio have all fought for playing time under Pep Guardiola in recent campaigns, despite typically proving their worth on the pitch.

Riyad Mahrez is currently Manchester City's leading goal-scorer, with 22 goals and seven assists to his name across all competitions, but has still been prone to spells out of the team from time to time.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto Thankfully for the reigning Premier League champions, a new exclusive report from TEAMtalk has claimed that the closest of the aforementioned attacking trio to extending their stay at Manchester City beyond the end of next season is Riyad Mahrez. As per the same report, which highlights the situations of each individual player in question, the club will offer the winger a significant increase on his current wage, which is said to be at £120,000 per week. IMAGO / News Images Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has not refrained from lauding Riyad Mahrez in recent months, and recently spoke out about the Algerian's crucial knack for showing up in the biggest of games. IMAGO / PA Images

“He (Riyad Mahrez) likes to play in the biggest stages. It’s difficult to find that and players like him," Pep Guardiola said.

He continued with his praise, “Not just me, the whole club has an incredibly high opinion of him and his quality, no doubt about that.”

Pep Guardiola is said to have given the 'green light' to extend the deals of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus along with their attacking counterpart Riyad Mahrez.

However, the previous pair will likely be considering their futures in the coming months, as they continue to struggle for consistent starts in the Catalan manager's star-studded Manchester City team.

