Manchester City Forward Returns to First-Team Training After Three-Month Injury Lay-Off

Manchester City have received a boost in the attacking departments, with the return of rising academy forward Samuel Edozie to first-team training this week.

After being a regular fixture during pre-season and starting in the Community Shield against Leicester City, all signs seemingly pointed towards the 2021/22 season being Samuel Edozie’s big break.

However, things failed to pan out as expected, as the gifted winger announced via social media in November that he had suffered a leg injury that would keep him out of action until 2022.

There is good news on that front now, as Edozie has made his return to first-team training with Manchester City, after a three-month spell out on the sidelines.

While it is possible that the 19-year old feels a sense of frustration as his excellent progress was halted due to injury, the rise of fellow graduates such as Cole Palmer, James McAtee and Liam Delap should act as a source of inspiration for the youngster.

After all, Pep Guardiola has started to give chances to the trio as and when possible, with both Delap and McAtee coming off the bench in Manchester City’s latest Premier League game against Norwich.

In addition, the Catalan boss has shown a history of being extremely selective in terms of the young players he handpicks to train with the senior team, which bodes well for the former Millwall talent as he must be rated highly by the man at the helm.

A return from injury for the starlet is a welcome piece of news for all concerned, and if Samuel Edozie continues to impress Pep Guardiola in training, his perseverance with rightly be rewarded by the Manchester City boss in due course.

