Official: Manchester City Fullback Kyle Walker Has Undergone Surgery For Groin Injury

It has been revealed that Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has undergone successful groin surgery after picking up an injury in his side's barnstorming 6-3 win against Manchester United.

There are now huge doubts surrounding the defender's chances of making a full recovery in time for England's World Cup campaign, which is set to kick off next month.

It's been an unfortunate couple of weeks for both City and England in regard to injuries, with John Stones and Kalvin Phillips both picking up injuries. However, the former of the two is expected to be back within a matter of weeks, not months.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Gareth Southgate is expected to name is his squad for the tournament on September 10, giving Walker and Phillips around a month to recover fully. While Phillips has had longer to recuperate and could be in contention for the England squad, it seems doubtful that Walker will be able to recover so quickly.

While the 32-year-old's absence will be felt by The Cityzens, it's likely to impact the Three Lions squad to a greater degree.

The Sky Blues will likely push Joao Cancelo to his favoured right-back position and push Sergio Gomez into the first team- which should keep the impact of the 32-year-old's injury to a minimum.

However, the England squad could be much more dependent on Walker's involvement. While the Three Lions do possess quality right-backs in Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea's Reece James, these two men arguably possess less defensive ability than Walker.

This could prove to be an issue as it is fair to say that Southgate prefers to play a more conservative style of football, especially against stronger teams.

Another problem is that the former Spurs defender is the ideal candidate to play on the right side of a defensive three, with his pace being incredibly useful to make recovery runs for defenders lacking in that department such as Harry Maguire and Eric Dier.

Walker's chances of making the World Cup are unclear as of now but the club have said they will provide a more 'detailed prognosis' in due course, which should shed some light on the timeframe of his recovery.

However, recovering from the effects of surgery in just five weeks will be no easy feat and the defender now faces an uphill battle to be ready in time for the tournament.

