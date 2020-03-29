City Xtra
Man City reveal stance on completing or ending the football season

Manchester City are said to be 'fully committed' to finishing the 2019/20 football season, but will only do so when a 100% guarantee is given to the club that the current COVID-19 crisis is over, as reported by Simon Mullock of the Daily Mirror.

The current season has been called to a halt until April 30 at the earliest following the outbreak of COVID-19. The Football Association are currently working together with the Premier League and the EFL to come up with a plan of action as to how the leagues can be completed.

Image placeholder title
(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Simon Mullock says the club are, with assurances that the COVID-19 crisis is over, fully committed to completing the footballing season.

Manchester City still have a chance to win both the Champions League and FA Cup; adding to the Carabao Cup won in February. Also, and possibly more importantly, City fans will be eager to see David Silva play in a blue shirt again before he departs at the end of the season after 10 years of service. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

-----

