'I have a contract with City' - Man City forward discusses his future

Gabriel Jesus has spoken of his delight after he scored the equaliser that helped Manchester City secure a hugely impressive 2-1 victory against Real Madrid on Wednesday with his quotes reported by Diario AS and relayed by Sport Witness.

'I'm very happy. Wednesday was one of the most important goals of my career. It was a very difficult game. We all know the importance and size of Real Madrid. That is why I am very happy. I will always remember this great night', commented Jesus.

The Brazil international also sought to downplay speculation linking him with a move away from the Etihad Stadium - 'I don't think about those topics', Jesus said, in response to a question about a possible move to Real Madrid in the future.

'I have a contract with City and I am very happy with the season, being able to play, score goals and help my team', concluded the striker.

Jesus is currently enjoying a good run of form under Pep Guardiola. In his last nine appearances, the forward has seven goals and two assists. Last Saturday, Jesus notched the only goal as City defeated Premier League rivals Leicester City 1-0.

City fans will hope that Jesus can continue his exploits in front of goal, with a host of challenging games on the horizon for the club - in the upcoming weeks City have to face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final, Manchester United and Chelsea in the Premier League, and Real Madrid in the second-leg of the Champions League tie.

