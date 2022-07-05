Official: Five Manchester City Games To Be Broadcast In UK In August And September

Five of Manchester City's games in the opening two months of the new season have been selected for broadcast in the UK. This means all five fixtures will now take place at different times or dates.

The news comes as no surprise to anybody, with City being the reigning champions they were always likely to be shown frequently throughout the start of the season.

The first fixture that has been affected by the changes is City's clash against Newcastle United. The game will commence a day later on Sunday 21 August at 16:30 (UK) and will be shown on Sky Sports.

The next game selected for broadcast is the sky blues' match against Nottingham Forest. The date remains the same for the game on Wednesday 31 August, but the kick-off time has now been moved half an hour forward to 19:30 (UK) for coverage on BT Sport.

The cityzens trip to Aston Villa will remain at the same date of Saturday 3 September but will now begin at 17:30 and will be shown on Sky Sports.

The match against Tottenham on Saturday 10 September also remains on the same date but has a new kick-off time. The fixture will also begin at 17:30 to be shown on Sky Sports, opposed to the standard 15:00 Saturday kick-off.

Finally, City's game against Wolves faces yet another change in kick-off time. The match remains on Saturday 17 September but will start at 12:30 to be broadcast on BT Sport. However, if City are to play an away game in the Champions League the same week of the game then a new kick-off time will be confirmed for the game.

The full list of fixture changes is as follows:

Sunday 21 August: Newcastle v City 16:30 (UK) Sky Sports

Wednesday 31 August: City v Nottingham Forest 19:30 (UK) BT Sport

Saturday 3 September: Aston Villa v City 17:30 (UK) Sky Sports

Saturday 10 September: City v Tottenham 17:30 (UK) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 September: Wolves v City 12:30 (UK) BT Sport*

(*subject to Champions League fixture confirmation)

