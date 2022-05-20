Manchester City Generate Record Sales Following 2022/23 Home Kit Launch

The home kit set to be worn by Manchester City's first-team squad for the 2022/23 campaign saw the club make record sales on its launch date this week.

Puma officially unveiled Manchester City's home jersey for the upcoming campaign on Thursday this week, with reports in recent weeks giving hints on the kit and the special maroon ring in the round neck region.

In what has become a common trend amongst sides across Europe, the Premier League champions have switched switch to the central crest design in their home attire next season, as was the case with the Blues' third kit for the ongoing campaign.

Interestingly, the kit seemingly appeared on Puma's official website two days prior to its official launch, with images featuring the likes of Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.

According to Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News, the 2022/23 Manchester City home shirt has become the club's most successful kit launch to date, with record sales for the first day.

It has been revealed one of the top 10 names requested for shirt printing on Thursday was ‘Bell 8’ - a tribute to Manchester City legend Colin Bell, who was remembered in the club's home kit launch and its promotional videos across all major social media platforms.

City Xtra exclusively provided an accurate representation of Manchester City's home kit for next season in April, with the home shirt featuring a standard collar as opposed to a form of v-neck, that will use a combination of maroon and white as the trims.

Manchester City fans have widely lauded Puma for the work done on the kit - which features the club's traditional sky blue colour was paired with maroon detailing and trims across the full kit.

Both the Manchester City club crest and Puma logo are centralised, with the German kit manufacturers opting for a retro look to their latest edition for Pep Guardiola's side.

