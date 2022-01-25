Manchester City Goalkeeper Absent From International Duty Due to Fitness Issue

Manchester City and USMNT star Zack Steffen experienced back issues over the weekend and did not travel to be involved on international duty, it has been confirmed.

After seeing their 12-game winning run in the Premier League be halted by Southampton following their 1-1 draw at St. Mary's at the weekend, Manchester City players and staff have been handed a two-week break before resuming action in the FA Cup against Fulham on February 5th.

The likes of Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan have all shared pictures from their respective holiday destinations over the past few days, with the Premier League leaders looking to charge their batteries ahead of the business end of the season.

Ederson, who could do little about Kyle Walker-Peters' brilliant finish at St. Mary's on Saturday, has jetted off for international duty and is expected to return prior to his side's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Fulham next month.

However, Manchester City shotstopper Zack Steffen did not travel to Columbus, Ohio to join up with the USMNT squad after suffering from back tightness over the weekend, it has been confirmed.

While the full extent of the issue is yet to be known, the 26-year-old could recover in time to be in goal against Fulham in the FA Cup with there being little chance of featuring in the Premier League with Ederson in fine form.

With Manchester City having surrendered their Carabao Cup crown for the first time in five years against West Ham on penalties in October, the American would be keen to prove his fitness in time and stick himself between the posts against Fulham in two weeks' time.

