Manchester City Goalkeeper Ederson Cut From Brazil Squad With Stomach Flu Ahead of Crucial Liverpool and Atletico Madrid Fixtures

Ederson will miss Brazil's upcoming games against Chile and Bolivia after being cut from Tite's squad with gastroenteritis, according to a new report.

A cluster of Manchester City first-team and academy players have been called up for international duty ahead of the business end of the campaign, with the likes of Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias notably missing out.

The Premier League champions sealed a FA Cup semi-final meeting with Liverpool at Wembley in April with a statement 4-1 thumping of Southampton at the weekend, with Zack Steffen in goal as Aymeric Laporte pulled one back for the hosts on the cusp of half-time at St. Mary's.

Ederson, who is level with fellow Brazil international Alisson with 16 clean sheets in the Premier League to his name this season, has kept four shutouts in his last five outings for the Blues and will be a key presence for Pep Guardiola ahead of key upcoming ties with Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in April.

IMAGO / Colorsport However, according to a report by Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, the Manchester City shotstopper has been cut from the Brazil squad ahead of games against Chile and Bolivia after being presented with gastroenteretis - a form of stomach flu. IMAGO / PA Images It has been revealed that Ederson has been replaced by Atletico Mineiro star Everson in the squad, with those in Manchester hopeful that the 28-year-old will recover in time for City's upcoming run of games in the Premier League and Champions League. IMAGO / Action Plus Manchester City are set to face Liverpool in a top-of-the-league, heavyweight league clash at the Etihad Stadium either side of Champions League quarter-final ties with Atletico Madrid in the space of eight days when they return to action in April.

Pep Guardiola's men can make it back-to-back wins when they visit Burnley at Turf Moor in their opening clash after the international break, with Crystal Palace holding the Premier League leaders to a goalless draw at Selhurst Park last week.

With Liverpool looking set to push the reigning champions all the way in the title race, Guardiola will be keen to keep some of his most important players fit and firing as he soon hopes to call Ruben Dias back to the defence, with the Portuguese recovering from a hamstring injury.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube