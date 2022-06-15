Skip to main content
Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford re-joins Bolton Wanderers on Loan

After a successful loan spell during the 2021/22 campaign, Manchester City and England u21 goalkeeper James Trafford has re-joined Bolton Wanderers on a season-long loan.

Trafford enjoyed his time at Bolton making 22 appearances and keeping 7 clean sheets, including a club record of keeping four clean sheets in his first four games. An impressive feat for a 19-year old.

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt spoke to the official website on how delighted he is to have the City Loanee on board for another season, saying "We’re delighted Traff is going to be back with us and we’re grateful to Manchester City for allowing him to return for a second spell"

Going on to add " He did really well for us last season as part of our defensive unit and quickly became a key part of the group. We’re looking forward to working with him again next season."

He’s a young goalkeeper who’s still learning and who will only get better. He’s another important signing for us, who already knows how we work, and I know one which will be popular with the supporters as well."

With another chance of a full season with first team football, James Trafford will be hoping to be impress and arrive back in Manchester in high regard.

