Manchester City Goalkeeper Teams Up With OneFootball to Launch New Fashion Collection

Manchester City and United States goalkeeper, Zack Steffen, has joined forces with OneFootball, the world’s largest football media platform and not-for-profit organisation VOYCENOW, to create a bespoke unisex fashion collection aimed at promoting equality and social justice.

Designed in Manchester and Berlin, the six-piece streetwear range features a distinctive rose crest, which symbolises both courage and resistance against injustice. The capsule collection will drop on 24 February, available exclusively from the OneFootball and VOYCENOW websites.

Proceeds from the collection will go to VOYCENOW, a non-profit set up by Zack and former US teammate Alex Crognale, supported by athletes across the world. Established in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the charity’s mission is to level the playing field by improving opportunities for young people from minority backgrounds across sport and education.

Fronting the range is a hero goalkeeper shirt inspired by Zack himself, featuring a long-sleeved design which is emblazoned with the special VOYCENOW and OneFootball logo. Completing the line-up are five other eye-catching pieces: a cargo shirt and pants, a cropped hoodie and two t-shirts, all made from organic black cotton and recycled materials. Each item in the range features graphics and slogans including ‘Equality for All’ embossed in reflective print to ensure the message shines bright, even in the dark.

Manchester City and United States goalkeeper, and VOYCENOW co-founder Zack Steffen, said: “As a professional athlete, I understand the power of my platform and the importance of using it to speak up for equality."

“By creating this collection with OneFootball, my aim is to build a community that stands together, proudly united by our rose badge. I can’t wait to see how people style the pieces and use them to express their own message of positivity.”

Anne von Löbbecke, Head Of Brand Marketing at OneFootball, commented: “We share Zack and VOYCENOW’s commitment to equality and inclusion, both within the football ecosystem and beyond."

“OneFootball is home to the next generation of fans and nobody brings them closer not only to the spirit and lifestyle of football, but also the community side of the game. That’s why we’re excited to be marking our first major player collaboration by bringing this one-of-a-kind collection to OneFootball’s global network of fans, while giving them the chance to show their support for such an important cause.”

Alex Crognale, US footballer and VOYCENOW co-founder, added: “It’s humbling to look back at what VOYCENOW has achieved in under two years and the young people we have supported, thanks to the help of the football community."

“Working with OneFootball was really a coming together of two parties who care about doing something good. I hope that with this collection, we can spread the word even further and give even more opportunities to people who need them.”

