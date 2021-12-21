Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Manchester City Handed Fine by UEFA Over Champions League Pitch Invasion

    Manchester City have been fined by UEFA following a pitch invasion incident after their 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
    Author:

    Despite being drawn alongside European heavyweights like Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig, Manchester City finished top of their Champions League group, with a game to spare.

    The last-16 draw sees the Premier League champions face Ruben Amorim’s tricky Sporting CP side in February and March, after initially being drawn to square up against Europa League champions Villarreal.

    As per the Press Association, Manchester City have been fined a sum of €5,000 by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, due to a pitch invasion that followed their 2-1 win in the Champions League against PSG at the Etihad Stadium on 24th November.

    The news ties in with the viral moment that saw a young fan run on to the pitch to ask for Bernardo Silva’s shirt after his Man of the Match display, instead of going to global superstars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe or Neymar.

    Read More

    The Sky Blues are not the only English club to be imposed with a fine, with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur having to pay their dues after similar incidents.

    This decision will not do much to smoothen the Manchester City fanbase’s hostile attitude towards UEFA and the competition in general.

    After previous incidents where European football’s primary governing body have taken decisions that have rightfully rubbed the Manchester City faithful the wrong way, this can be added to a long list of such rather dubious calls.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008227329h
    News

    Manchester City Handed Fine by UEFA Over Champions League Pitch Invasion

    53 seconds ago
    Gavin Bazunu
    News

    Man City Rising Star Wins Prestigious RTE Young Sportsperson of the Year Award

    17 minutes ago
    imago1008773754h
    News

    Three Things We Learned From Man City Training Post-Newcastle Victory

    1 hour ago
    imago1003262677h
    News

    Jack Grealish and Phil Foden Leave Pep Guardiola 'Distinctly Unimpressed' After Night Out Following Leeds Victory

    25 minutes ago
    imago1002660177h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City and FC Barcelona Heading 'Closer' to €50M Agreement for Rising Forward

    17 hours ago
    Grealish vs Leeds Home
    News

    "That's What I've Come Here for" - Man City Star Outlines Premier League and Champions League Ambitions for This Season

    17 hours ago
    imago1008679537h
    Transfer Rumours

    Fernandinho Linked With January Transfer Away from Manchester City

    17 hours ago
    City Players Cover
    News

    Premier League Clubs Handed Major Boost With Replays Removed From Third and Fourth Rounds of FA Cup Amid Fixture Congestion Crisis

    18 hours ago