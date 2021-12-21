Manchester City Handed Fine by UEFA Over Champions League Pitch Invasion

Manchester City have been fined by UEFA following a pitch invasion incident after their 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Despite being drawn alongside European heavyweights like Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig, Manchester City finished top of their Champions League group, with a game to spare.

The last-16 draw sees the Premier League champions face Ruben Amorim’s tricky Sporting CP side in February and March, after initially being drawn to square up against Europa League champions Villarreal.

As per the Press Association, Manchester City have been fined a sum of €5,000 by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, due to a pitch invasion that followed their 2-1 win in the Champions League against PSG at the Etihad Stadium on 24th November.

The news ties in with the viral moment that saw a young fan run on to the pitch to ask for Bernardo Silva’s shirt after his Man of the Match display, instead of going to global superstars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe or Neymar.

The Sky Blues are not the only English club to be imposed with a fine, with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur having to pay their dues after similar incidents.

This decision will not do much to smoothen the Manchester City fanbase’s hostile attitude towards UEFA and the competition in general.

After previous incidents where European football’s primary governing body have taken decisions that have rightfully rubbed the Manchester City faithful the wrong way, this can be added to a long list of such rather dubious calls.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra