Manchester City Handed Injury Concern As Forward Limps Off in FA Cup Semi-Final Loss to Liverpool

Gabriel Jesus appeared to be limping prior to his substitution in Manchester City's 3-2 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City's FA Cup campaign came to a bitter end as Pep Guardiola's men failed to recover from a dreadful first-half display against Liverpool with a narrow defeat at Wembley.

Less than a week after sealing a berth in the last four of the Champions League with a 1-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid, the Blues made seven changes to the lineup from the return leg at the Wanda Metropolitano, with Zack Steffen, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fernandinho among those who came in.

After a slow start against a high-paced, energetic Liverpool side, City went one down courtesy of Ibrahima Konate's storming leap and header into the net that left Steffen no chance of keeping things all square. IMAGO / Action Plus Steffen was at fault for the second soon after the opener as the USMNT international was slow in building play from back and a fraction too long to adjust his feet, leaving Sadio Mane with a chance to slide in and make it two in what was a major blow for Guardiola's side with less than 20 minutes played. IMAGO / Action Plus It was three soon after, as Mane bagged his second with a clever finish near Steffen's side of the goal post to seemingly put the tie to bed ahead of the interval.

However, a determined start from the Premier League champions saw Jack Grealish pull one back for City less than two minutes into the second-half after some brilliant play on the right by Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus, who was arguably City's most encouraging player in attack throughout, appeared to be limping and was hence taken off for Riyad Mahrez shortly after before being consulted with physios over a potential injury concern for the Brazilian forward.

The 25-year-old stayed down following a challenge and despite attempting to carry on and playing through the pain, Jesus had to be hauled off for Mahrez after 83 minutes.

City went further close to pulling off a possible comeback against the Reds when Bernardo Silva netted in stoppage time but the Blues came up just short against their Premier League title rivals, who remain in the running for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies this term.

Further details on Jesus' issue and its extent are yet to be revealed, while Manchester City fans await an update on the the striker ahead of the Blues' next league outing against Brighton next week.

