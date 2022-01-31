Manchester City Handed Major Boost in James McAtee Contract Saga Following Loan Approaches Ahead of Deadline Day

James McAtee is reportedly set to stay at Manchester City until the end of the campaign despite the option of a loan move until the end of the season, with the England U-20 international soon expected to sign a long-term deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City are yet to see James McAtee commit his long-term future to his boyhood club past 2023, with less than 18 months left on his current deal at the club.

The 19-year-old, who made his Premier League debut in a 3-0 victory against Everton in November, was keen to play regular first-team football for the remainder of the campaign, which saw him linked with a potential loan switch to the likes of Swansea, Bournemouth and Rangers in January.

It was reported recently that the Sky Blues would only sanction a loan move for the Salford-born attacking midfielder once he puts pen to paper and signs a long-term contract extension in the east side of Manchester.

According to Sam Lee of The Athletic, influential figures at Manchester City are confident that McAtee will renew his current contract at the club in the coming weeks.

It has been mentioned that sources close to the Englishman have revealed that talks over a fresh deal are ongoing, with Pep Guardiola doubling down that McAtee will be given the same opportunities as Phil Foden and Cole Palmer to seal a place in the first-team squad from the academy ranks.

While there were fears that McAtee could opt for a quicker route into first-team football by deciding to go on loan elsewhere for the remainder of the campaign, the Manchester City academy star will continue playing and developing under Guardiola till the end of the campaign.

