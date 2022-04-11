Manchester City Handed Major Injury Boost as Ruben Dias Returns to Training

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have been handed a major fitness boost going into the Premier League title run-in, with first choice centre-back Ruben Dias now back in full training with the first-team squad.

Pep Guardiola's side held on to their one-point lead at the top of the Premier League table at the weekend, following a thrilling 2-2 draw with title rivals Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne gave Manchester City an early lead before they were soon pegged back by the in-form Diogo Jota. Gabriel Jesus was a surprise inclusion in the starting XI, but his goal just before half-time regained City's advantage.

It took 40 seconds for Liverpool to respond in the second half, with Mohamed Salah's excellent pass picking out Sadio Mané to equalise and end an enthralling, end-to-end contest.

Despite conceding two goals, Manchester City's backline received a lot of praise for the way they dealt with the threat of Liverpool's front three all afternoon - and they remain the tightest defence in the division.

With only 20 goals conceded all season, Pep Guardiola will be extremely happy with how his backline is performing - and Ruben Dias has been a big part of that.

However, the Portuguese international has been missing since Manchester City's FA Cup last-16 clash with Peterborough United. Pep Guardiola took the defender off at half-time and confirmed later that week that he was set to be sidelined for four to six weeks.

IMAGO / PA Images The hamstring issue really stopped Ruben Dias in his tracks, who was enjoying another stellar season at the heart of Manchester City's defence. IMAGO / Action Plus However, Pep Guardiola has received a massive boost on Monday, with Ruben Dias pictured back in full first-team training, as confirmed by the club on social media.

IMAGO / Action Plus Ahead of his side's Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash with Atletico Madrid, the 24-year-old rejoined his teammates at the City Football Academy as they prepare for a crucial week of football.



It is unknown whether Ruben Dias will play a part against Atletico Madrid or, indeed, Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend, but we are likely to know more when Pep Guardiola faces the press on Tuesday afternoon.

The Catalan manager has opted for a partnership of John Stones and Aymeric Laporte in his absence, but Nathan Aké has also impressed in recent weeks against Burnley and Atletico Madrid.

