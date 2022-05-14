Manchester City Handed Potential Blow in Pep Guardiola Renewal Talks

Talks over a potential contract extension for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City will not be held until next season, according to a new report.

Manchester City are believed to have had the intention of securing the long-term future of manager Pep Guardiola for months, with just over 12 months left on the Catalan's current deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola is on the verge of the leading his side to their fourth league title in five seasons and recently acquired the services of Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland from next season, with the 21-year-old set to join City on July 1 after scoring in his final game for Dortmund on Saturday.

IMAGO / PA Images In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Guardiola stated he won't be penning a new deal until the end of next season despite recent reports suggesting talks over a contract extension are underway between the board and the manager. Twitter: iF2is According to Sam Lee of The Athletic, a spokesperson for the Premier League champions has confirmed contract discussions with Guardiola will not occur before the 2022/23 campaign. IMAGO / Sportimage

Guardiola is expected to extend his near six-year stay in east Manchester following the signing of Haaland, with belief among several quarters that the City boss remaining at the helm is likely to have been a crucial factor is luring the young striker to the Etihad Stadium.

The Spaniard has often stated his desire of managing a national team when he eventually departs City, with his stint in England already clear of his longest managerial spell elsewhere during his career.

City can take another step towards retaining the Premier League title on Sunday when they face West Ham at the London Stadium after their midweek 5-1 thrashing of Wolves at the Molineux, as Kevin De Bruyne scored four times to maintain City's three-point cushion at the top.

The Blues will again miss Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and John Stones through injury, while there remain doubts over Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte amidst a worrying personnel situation at the back for the league leaders.

With Liverpool travelling to St. Mary's on Tuesday next week, City can establish a six-point advantage over the Reds before their next league outing against Southampton.

