Skip to main content

Manchester City Handed Potential Blow in Pep Guardiola Renewal Talks

Talks over a potential contract extension for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City will not be held until next season, according to a new report.

Manchester City are believed to have had the intention of securing the long-term future of manager Pep Guardiola for months, with just over 12 months left on the Catalan's current deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola is on the verge of the leading his side to their fourth league title in five seasons and recently acquired the services of Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland from next season, with the 21-year-old set to join City on July 1 after scoring in his final game for Dortmund on Saturday.

Pep laughing cover

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Guardiola stated he won't be penning a new deal until the end of next season despite recent reports suggesting talks over a contract extension are underway between the board and the manager.

Pep vs Leeds Away

According to Sam Lee of The Athletic, a spokesperson for the Premier League champions has confirmed contract discussions with Guardiola will not occur before the 2022/23 campaign.

Pep x Ralf

Guardiola is expected to extend his near six-year stay in east Manchester following the signing of Haaland, with belief among several quarters that the City boss remaining at the helm is likely to have been a crucial factor is luring the young striker to the Etihad Stadium.

The Spaniard has often stated his desire of managing a national team when he eventually departs City, with his stint in England already clear of his longest managerial spell elsewhere during his career.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

City can take another step towards retaining the Premier League title on Sunday when they face West Ham at the London Stadium after their midweek 5-1 thrashing of Wolves at the Molineux, as Kevin De Bruyne scored four times to maintain City's three-point cushion at the top.

The Blues will again miss Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and John Stones through injury, while there remain doubts over Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte amidst a worrying personnel situation at the back for the league leaders.

With Liverpool travelling to St. Mary's on Tuesday next week, City can establish a six-point advantage over the Reds before their next league outing against Southampton.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011956038h
News

Fabrizio Romano Provides Key Update on Raheem Sterling's Manchester City Contract Talks

By Harry Siddall5 hours ago
imago1011936145h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Prepared to Listen to Offers for Attacking Duo During Summer Transfer Market

By Nathan Allen6 hours ago
imago1011291034h
News

Manchester City's Kyle Walker Targeting Major Fitness Boost to Pep Guardiola's Squad THIS SEASON

By Nathan Allen7 hours ago
imago1011760708h
News

West Ham's David Moyes Heaps Praise on Manchester City as a 'Business'

By Srinivas Sadhanand9 hours ago
imago1011956095h
News

'It's Not Going to Change" - Pep Guardiola Makes a Frank Admission on His Manchester City Future

By Harry Siddall9 hours ago
imago1007770096h
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano: Offer Being Prepared by European Giants for Manchester City Forward

By Nathan Allen9 hours ago
imago1011840605h
News

Jude Bellingham Sends Message to Manchester City Following Erling Haaland Signing

By Srinivas Sadhanand10 hours ago
imago1011943092h
Match Coverage

Rodri to Start at Centre-Back, Riyad Mahrez to Return - Predicted Team: West Ham vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By Nathan Allen12 hours ago