Manchester City Handed Potential Blow in Pursuit of Fernandinho Replacement

Leeds United are hopeful Kalvin Phillips will sign a new deal at Elland Road despite heavy interest from Manchester City ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Manchester City are understood to be lining up a series of signings in the summer transfer window after clinching their fourth Premier League title in five seasons with a sensational 3-2 victory over Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues will bid farewell to club captain Fernandinho - who is expected to return to Brazil - with further uncertainty surrounding the respective futures of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan - all of whom are entering the final year of their respective contracts.

City are understood to be in pursuit of a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder to bolster their ranks in the position, with the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Declan Rice and Paul Pogba all linked with a potential move to the Etihad Stadium in recent months.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images However, Leeds star Kalvin Phillips has emerged as a serious target for the six-time Premier League champions in the past few weeks, with Manchester United also believed to be keen on the England international's signature ahead of the upcoming campaign. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images It has been reported recently that Manchester City have identified Phillips as their top target to replace Fernandinho, who signed off by lifting his fifth league title at the Etihad Stadium a few weeks ago. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images However, according to the latest information of Martin Blackburn of The Sun, Leeds remain hopeful that their academy graduate - who has also attracted interest from Arsenal, Aston Villa and West Ham - will stay put and extend his current deal - running till 2024 - in the coming months.

City have reportedly ruled out moves for Declan Rice and Frenkie De Jong and believe Phillips would fit in well amongst Pep Guardiola's ranks and provide competition for Rodri in the number six position next season.

It is worth noting further that Phillips switching agencies could complicate a potential transfer for the Leeds-born star in the summer transfer window, though Guardiola has made the acquisition of a replacement for Fernandinho a priority ahead of the new campaign.

Having come up just short in the Champions League semi-final as well as crashing out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season, Manchester City will be keen to strengthen their squad to challenge on all fronts again next term.

