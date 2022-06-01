Skip to main content

Manchester City Handed Potential Blow in Pursuit of Fernandinho Replacement

Leeds United are hopeful Kalvin Phillips will sign a new deal at Elland Road despite heavy interest from Manchester City ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Manchester City are understood to be lining up a series of signings in the summer transfer window after clinching their fourth Premier League title in five seasons with a sensational 3-2 victory over Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues will bid farewell to club captain Fernandinho - who is expected to return to Brazil - with further uncertainty surrounding the respective futures of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan - all of whom are entering the final year of their respective contracts.

City are understood to be in pursuit of a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder to bolster their ranks in the position, with the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Declan Rice and Paul Pogba all linked with a potential move to the Etihad Stadium in recent months.

Phillips 4

However, Leeds star Kalvin Phillips has emerged as a serious target for the six-time Premier League champions in the past few weeks, with Manchester United also believed to be keen on the England international's signature ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Phillips 2

It has been reported recently that Manchester City have identified Phillips as their top target to replace Fernandinho, who signed off by lifting his fifth league title at the Etihad Stadium a few weeks ago.

Phillips 3

However, according to the latest information of Martin Blackburn of The Sun, Leeds remain hopeful that their academy graduate - who has also attracted interest from Arsenal, Aston Villa and West Ham - will stay put and extend his current deal - running till 2024 - in the coming months.

City have reportedly ruled out moves for Declan Rice and Frenkie De Jong and believe Phillips would fit in well amongst Pep Guardiola's ranks and provide competition for Rodri in the number six position next season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is worth noting further that Phillips switching agencies could complicate a potential transfer for the Leeds-born star in the summer transfer window, though Guardiola has made the acquisition of a replacement for Fernandinho a priority ahead of the new campaign.

Having come up just short in the Champions League semi-final as well as crashing out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season, Manchester City will be keen to strengthen their squad to challenge on all fronts again next term.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011600268h
News

Manchester City Chairman Reveals What Real Madrid Chief Told Him During Champions League Semi-Final Clash

By Harry Siddall30 minutes ago
imago0008826121h
News

Roberto Mancini Sends Heartfelt Message to Sergio Agüero After His Forced Retirement

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
Pep vs RMA Away 2
News

Sergio Aguero Discusses Manchester City's Champions League Prospects After Real Madrid Heartbreak

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
Cucurella 1
Transfer Rumours

From Spain: Manchester City 'Very Close' to Signing Brighton's Marc Cucurella - Deal Could Be Confirmed 'Next Week'

By Freddie Pye2 hours ago
imago1012226119h (1)
News

Kevin De Bruyne Makes Fresh Admission on his Manchester City Future

By Freddie Pye4 hours ago
imago1011918921h
News

Barcelona Defender Openly Discusses Manchester City Star Amid Transfer Speculation

By Freddie Pye5 hours ago
imago1012199815h
News

Manchester City Chief Reiterates Club's Desire to Sign Tottenham's Harry Kane Last Summer Amid Squad Size Discussion

By Freddie Pye7 hours ago
imago1008993650h
News

Manchester City Coach to STAY at the Club After Agreeing Contract With Dutch Side Last Month

By Freddie Pye8 hours ago