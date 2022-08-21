Skip to main content

Manchester City Have Arrived In Barcelona Ahead Of Friendly

Manchester City have arrived in Barcelona ahead of Wednesday's friendly against the Catalan club.

Pep Guardiola's side have arrived in Barcelona ahead of Wednesday's friendly match for charity. The squad flew straight out after their 3-3 draw against Newcastle in the Premier League earlier today.

Barcelona officials may be a bit excited about the prospect of Bernardo Silva finally being in the city.

The squad arrived earlier today ahead of the game, which will kick off at 9.30pm on Wednesday the 24th of August. Nathan Ake was today ruled out of the trip due to an injury he sustained in the game with Newcastle today.

Jack Grealish however who missed the game through injury, has travelled to Barcelona with the squad.

Barcelona target Bernardo Silva has arrived and is expected to play against the side that desperately want to sign him. Pep Guardiola and Barcelona president Joan Laporta have a good relationship, but no approaches are expected to be made towards Bernardo Silva ahead of Wednesday.

Manchester City are expected to travel back to England after the game on Wednesday to prepare for a game against Crystal Palace on Saturday in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's side sit second in the table on seven points behind Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who have a 100% record so far this season.

The team that plays against Barcelona will more than likely be second string, with neither side likely to want to risk any injuries.

