Manchester City Have Chosen Their Captains For The Season

Kevin De Bruyne has been voted Manchester City vice-captain by his fellow team-mates, and Ilkay Gundogan is now the club captain for the season.

Manchester City's squad have voted on their new vice-captain for the 22/23 season, and Kevin De Bruyne is the man they've chosen. The Belgian will be second in command for the new season for Pep Guardiola's side, and the team are set to agree on a new club captain soon.

Kevin De Bruyne would have been most people's choice for the full captain role, so it's no surprise he has been given the vice-captain role.

Kevin De Bruyne is now the Manchester City vice-captain. IMAGO / PA Images

A new captain had to be voted by the Manchester City squad after club legend Fernandinho left to join Athletic Paranaense this summer.

The news was broken by Telegraph journalists Mike McGrath today, who stated Pep Guardiola, his players and staff vote on the leadership for the coming season, and they have decided Kevin De Bruyne is the man for the vice-captain honor.

In terms of the club captain role, Ilkay Gundogan led the team out yesterday as their captain. Manchester City appoint five 'captains' every year. The five they have this year are Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and Rodri.

Ilkay Gundogan takes the reigns from Fernandinho, with the last club captain before that being the iconic defender Vincent Kompany. Manchester City are in good hands in terms of their leaders for the year.

Read More Manchester City Coverage