Manchester City Have Deal in Place for £100 MILLION Erling Haaland Signing

A deal is now in place for Manchester City to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to emerging reports from England on Friday night.

Manchester City, who failed to land the signature of England captain Harry Kane last summer, now look set to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer.

There was frustration the case of the Harry Kane pursuit last summer, as Manchester City had several bids north of £100 million rejected by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, leaving Etihad coaching staff without the presence of a traditional frontman.

While City may have seen significant success across the course of the season in the absence of a natural striker, there is a feeling across the board at the club - including within Pep Guardiola himself - that they could be even better with one in the team

That explains the lack of hesitancy from the part of the club when it comes to the race in Europe to secure the signature of Erling Haaland - who is regarded by many to be the hottest commodity in the game at present.

IMAGO / Michael Weber The 21 year-old has a £63 million release clause that becomes active this summer, and according to the latest information from the Daily Mail on Friday night, additional fees - including those to be paid towards the player's representatives - and a signing-on bonus will take the total outlay for a deal by Manchester City towards the £100 million mark. IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur Jack Gaughan and Craig Hope quote sources in Germany, that state that Manchester City are now close to securing a move, and expect to see the Norwegian striker choose a transfer to the Etihad Stadium this summer over other options in Europe - including that of Real Madrid and Barcelona. IMAGO / Michael Weber It is further reported that with personal terms having been discussed, the framework of the 21 year-old's transfer is now due to signed off by Manchester City officials, according to the Mail.

As mooted in various quarters, the newspaper also highlights that Erling Haaland's father, Alfie and the family still 'share an affinity' with Manchester City following their history together, as Pep Guardiola's side now find themselves in pole position for the player.

For the first time in a report from England too, it is stated that there is now an 'expectation' within various European clubs that the 21 year-old will be a part of Manchester City's squad for the 2022/23 campaign.

Erling Haaland has 23 goals in 19 appearances for Borussia Dortmund so far this season, though the 21 year-old is currently unavailable for the Bundesliga side due to injury.

Since Haaland's move to Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in 2019, the player has averaged more than a goal per game, with his current record in front of the net standing at 80 goals and a further 21 assists in just 79 appearances across all competitions.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube