OFFICIAL: Man City release 2020/21 home and goalkeeper shirts

Manchester City have released their 2020/21 home and goalkeeper shirts online and across social media on Thursday morning.

The striking new shirt features a unique mosaic-style design based on the iconic murals and designs featured across buildings throughout the city centre, most prominently in the Northern Quarter region of the city.

An official club announcement read:

"This mosaic shirt is a tribute to our city, bringing together each little part that makes us whole. Telling a story about where we've come from and where it is we want to go..."

The shirt is undoubtedly going to gain some mixed reaction from the supporters, however it's uniqueness in comparison to previous designs can not be called into question. Some fans appear to have warmed to the shirt upon the release of the images.

Fans can avoid disappoint now, and shop both the new home shirt and the brand new goalkeeper range right here!

(Photo via Manchester City)

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra