Skip to main content

Manchester City Have THREE Players One Booking Away From Suspension in Atletico Madrid Clash

Kevin De Bruyne, Joao Cancelo and Gabriel Jesus are all one booking away from suspension in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Manchester City will be looking to reach the Champions League semi-final for the second consecutive year when they face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in a two-legged affair. 

With a hectic April schedule - which involves facing Liverpool twice - Pep Guardiola will be aiming to take a positive lead back to the Wanda Metropolitano in the second leg next week. 

The Spanish champions have shown they are no pushovers. Currently on a six-game winning run, Simeone's side will be buoyed by a stunning last-16 victory against Manchester United.  

City are already without star defender Ruben Dias - who is still suffering from a hamstring injury - and the ever-present Kyle Walker is serving the final of his three-match suspension.

However, there are some more suspension concerns that could directly impact the second leg. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1011020000h

The most severe issue could be Kevin De Bruyne, with City's master creator just one booking away from suspension.

imago1011019992h

Not far behind the Belgian is Joao Cancelo - who is likely to be shifted to the right in Walker's absence - and will also be banned from the second leg with a booking on Tuesday. 

imago1011018219h

Gabriel Jesus scored the winner against Paris Saint-Germain in the group stages, but will also miss a massive second leg in Spain with a yellow card.

With Guardiola admitting last Friday that Dias' injury will need another '10 days to two weeks' to fully recover, it really is touch-and-go whether the Portuguese international will be involved in the second leg.

More suspensions would cause the Catalan selection headaches with the players he already has unavailable - especially if the tie is still on a knife-edge. 

On Tuesday, it's likely Cancelo will have to play the full 90 minutes with City's defensive woes, however, De Bruyne could be replaced early to avoid a potential suspension if the game was already won.

Jesus - who seems unlikely to start - may not even be risked off the bench.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011017768h
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Manchester City Star Has Returned to the Club 'A Little Bit Sad' Following International Duties

By Srinivas Sadhanand11 hours ago
imago1011070233h
Match Coverage

Training Gallery: Manchester City Put Final Preparations Together Ahead of Champions League Quarter-Final First-Leg Clash Against Atletico Madrid

By Freddie Pye11 hours ago
imago1006611733h (1)
Match Coverage

The Latest on Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and Jose Gimenez Ahead of Man City vs Atletico Madrid (Champions League Quarter-Final First-Leg)

By Harry Winters11 hours ago
City players training cover
News

Bernardo Silva Lauds 'Incredible' Manchester City Star Ahead of Champions League Quarter-Final Tie

By Harry Winters13 hours ago
imago1011012031h
Match Coverage

Riyad Mahrez, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan ALL Approaching Individual Landmarks – Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Stat Preview (Champions League Quarter-Final)

By Brandon Evans13 hours ago
imago1011017816h
News

"I Give Up - They Do Whatever They Want!" - Pep Guardiola Offers Manchester City Dressing Room Insight into Post-Burnley Reaction

By Srinivas Sadhanand13 hours ago
Stones vs Sporting Away
Match Coverage

John Stones Returns, Riyad Mahrez Replaces Jack Grealish in the Front-Three - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid (Champions League Quarter-Final First-Leg)

By Srinivas Sadhanand14 hours ago
imago1010451780h
News

Kyle Walker's Hilarious Response to Jack Grealish's Potential New Brand Deal in Champions League Training

By Harry Siddall14 hours ago