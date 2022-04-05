Manchester City Have THREE Players One Booking Away From Suspension in Atletico Madrid Clash

Kevin De Bruyne, Joao Cancelo and Gabriel Jesus are all one booking away from suspension in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Manchester City will be looking to reach the Champions League semi-final for the second consecutive year when they face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in a two-legged affair.

With a hectic April schedule - which involves facing Liverpool twice - Pep Guardiola will be aiming to take a positive lead back to the Wanda Metropolitano in the second leg next week.

The Spanish champions have shown they are no pushovers. Currently on a six-game winning run, Simeone's side will be buoyed by a stunning last-16 victory against Manchester United.

City are already without star defender Ruben Dias - who is still suffering from a hamstring injury - and the ever-present Kyle Walker is serving the final of his three-match suspension.

However, there are some more suspension concerns that could directly impact the second leg.

IMAGO / Action Plus The most severe issue could be Kevin De Bruyne, with City's master creator just one booking away from suspension. IMAGO / Action Plus Not far behind the Belgian is Joao Cancelo - who is likely to be shifted to the right in Walker's absence - and will also be banned from the second leg with a booking on Tuesday.

IMAGO / NurPhoto Gabriel Jesus scored the winner against Paris Saint-Germain in the group stages, but will also miss a massive second leg in Spain with a yellow card.



With Guardiola admitting last Friday that Dias' injury will need another '10 days to two weeks' to fully recover, it really is touch-and-go whether the Portuguese international will be involved in the second leg.

More suspensions would cause the Catalan selection headaches with the players he already has unavailable - especially if the tie is still on a knife-edge.

On Tuesday, it's likely Cancelo will have to play the full 90 minutes with City's defensive woes, however, De Bruyne could be replaced early to avoid a potential suspension if the game was already won.

Jesus - who seems unlikely to start - may not even be risked off the bench.

