Official: Manchester City's Head Of Youth Recruitment Joe Shields Joins Southampton
Manchester City's Head of Youth Recruitment Joe Shields has joined Southampton as their new Head of Senior Recruitment, it has been announced. Shields has been linked with a move to the Saint Mary's over the past few weeks and is believed to have already had an impact on their transfer dealings.
Shields was highly regarded at City for the work he had done scouting for the academy squads. The former City man is credited with discovering talents such as Jadon Sancho and Romeo Lavia, amongst many other names.
Shields has spent the last nine years in Manchester, having previously held scouting roles with Crystal Palace and Fulham. The cityzens were reportedly desperate to keep the 35-year-old at the club, but the draw of recruiting at a senior level was too much for Shields to resist.
It appears Shields' impact has already been felt, despite officially only being in the job for one day. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Shields was the driving force behind Romeo Lavia's transfer to Southampton, having already identified and signed the 18-year-old when he joined City.
Whoever replaces Shields has big shoes to fill, given his success with the academy- City once again won the Premier League 2 last season, thanks in part to Shields' signings. The recruitment needs to be to a similar standard if the sky blues want to continue their success at youth level, as well as senior.
