Report: Manchester City's Head Of Youth Recruitment 'Close' To Joining Southampton

Southampton look set to appoint Manchester City youth scout Joe Shields as their new head of first team recruitment. Shields has previously been linked with the role as Southampton look to replace Martyn Glover, who left his role at the club to join Leicester. 

Shields has enjoyed a long and successful tenure working in City's youth department. He is credited with discovering talents such as Jadon Sancho, Michael Olise and Romeo Lavia. 

Romeo Lavia

Shields' success working in City's youth department has drawn the interest of Southampton, who are desperate to hire the City man. His work at academy level has impressed the Saints to such an extent that he would be the head of their recruitment department for their first team, which would be his first job recruiting above academy level. 

The Mail are reporting that "there is a growing feeling at Southampton that they can agree a deal for the recruitment guru to join this summer." The report states that working at senior level is a "major attraction for Shields."

The cityzens are said to be desperate to keep Shields at the club, but do have contingency plans in the likely event he leaves. According to the report Samuel Fagbemi is the leading candidate to replace Shields in the event of his departure. 

Fagbemi is currently national youth scouting manager for the sky blues but has worked alongside Shields for a number of years. With it looking increasingly likely Shields will depart Fagbemi has big shoes to fill, given Shields reputable track record. 

