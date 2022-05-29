Manchester City Held Significant Concerns Over Attitude and Behaviour of Player Leading to Exit

The reasons for Jayden Braaf's release from Manchester City and subsequent free transfer to Borussia Dortmund this week have been revealed, as per a new report.

There has been quite some noise around Jayden Braaf's future at the Etihad Stadium since the Netherlands star decided to join Serie A side Udinese on loan in January 2021 after being frozen out of the Manchester City academy ranks

Braaf, 19, completed a free transfer to Borussia Dortmund this week despite one year previously remaining on his contract at Manchester City, who brought the teenager in from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2018.

The winger grew frustrated at the lack of first-team opportunities under Pep Guardiola and moved to Italy in search for regular minutes.

IMAGO / Insidefoto However, a serious knee injury he picked up in May last year kept him on the sidelines for the past 12 months and despite claiming success with the academy sides in east Manchester, Braaf left Manchester City without featuring for the senior squad. IMAGO / LaPresse Despite his rise through the academy ranks in Manchester, there were constant questions marks surrounding Braaf's attitude as well as his camp's demands over a new contract, which is believed to have ultimately proved to be a stumbling point in any hopes of a potential agreement. IMAGO / Fotoagenzia According to BBC journalist Mike Minay, Manchester City had significant concerns over his attitude and behaviour which fell below the standards of those within the club.

It has been revealed the club expected the talented forward to move on as there were no hopes of a renewal between all parties in the end.

Represented by the same sports consultancy group as Manchester City star Jack Grealish, Braaf managed just four appearances in the Serie A during his brief time at Udinese and scored his only goal in his fourth and final outing for the Italian outfit.

Pep Guardiola handed Premier League debuts to academy pair Cole Palmer and James McAtee last season, with the former named in the starting lineup in a 3-0 win over Everton at the Etihad Stadium and the latter coming on in the second-half.

The emergence of Phil Foden through the youth sides at the City Football Academy are testament to the fact that with the right attitude, mindset and work-ethic, it is possible to break into the first-team squad for talented academy stars.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube