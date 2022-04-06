Manchester City Hit 'Sticking Points' in Contract Negotiations With Phil Foden - Talks Have Been Ongoing For TWELVE Months

Manchester City are hopeful of agreeing to a new contract with Phil Foden before the end of the current campaign, with 'sticking points' in negotiations expected to be ironed out.

Phil Foden looks set to be the latest member of Pep Guardiola's squad to be rewarded with a new long-term contract, as the 21-year-old prepares to enter the final two years of his current deal.

Foden - who made his Manchester City debut against Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League in November 2017 - has since gone on to make 159 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, becoming integral for both club and country.

The England international has already won 10 trophies, including three Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola, and looks set to be handed an improved contract with the Premier League champions.

The 21-year-old has scored 11 goals in 33 appearances so far this season, and is five goals away from equalling his best-ever goalscoring tally of 16 goals.

IMAGO / News Images City have announced a number of new contracts in recent months, and according to a new report by Graeme Bailey, Foden could be set to sign a new deal before the end of the current campaign. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images 90min claim that, after contract talks were paused during the January transfer window, discussions around a new deal for the City star have resumed.

IMAGO / Action Plus The Blues are now close to finalising new terms - after 12 months of negotiations and some 'sticking points' back in October - with one of Europe's greatest talents.



Foden, whose performances were key to the Sky Blues winning the Premier League title and reaching a maiden Champions League final last season, came off the bench on Tuesday evening to unlock the quarter-final first-leg against Atletico Madrid.

The journalist goes on to report that Foden - a lifelong City supporter - has no intentions of leaving the club, and that City officials are not currently concerned about securing a new deal.

Several reports had suggested that the Blues' pursuit of Erling Haaland - and talk of the Norwegian becoming the club's highest-paid player - may have caused Foden to rethink negotiated terms, however, 90min claims that this is not the case.

Bailey goes on to report that there is hope that the 21 year-olds new contract can be confirmed 'sooner rather than later' and potentially before the end of the season.

As well as working on a new deal for Foden, 90min says that the club are also in talks with Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, and Gabriel Jesus about new deals - with the trio's contracts all set to expire in 2023.

