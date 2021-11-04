Man City Hit With Additional Injury Blow to Forward Line - Player Not Expected Back 'Any Time Soon'

Manchester City have been struck with yet another injury blow to their attacking line, with a new name joining the likes of Ferran Torres and Samuel Edozie on the sidelines.

Fans of the reigning Premier League champions will be well aware of the limited options in the striker role this season, following the departure of Sergio Aguero and the repositioning of Gabriel Jesus.

However, some had been hoping that at some point this season, they would be able to see one of the club's most promising academy talents in the striker role be handed an opportunity to impress at senior level.

That player is Liam Delap, and despite his blistering form in front of goal during the previous campaign, the former Derby County academy striker has been hindered by injuries during the ongoing season.

Despite making a brief return to on-the-pitch competitive action in recent weeks, a new report on social media has now revealed that the teenager is now set for an extended period in the recovery room with a fresh problem.

According to MCFCReserves&Academy on Twitter, Manchester City's academy star has picked up a different injury to his previous problems, and is now not expected to be back playing for the club at any level 'any time soon'.

Liam Delap joins two other notable names on the treatment table for Pep Guardiola and his colleagues at academy level.

This week, promising wide talent Samuel Edozie - who impressed everyone associated with Manchester City during pre-season - announced that he would be ruled out until at least the turn of the year with an injury to his left leg.

Ferran Torres also continues his recovery, after being ruled out for up to three months following a metatarsal problem sustained while on international duty with Spain during the last international break.

