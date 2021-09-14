Man City Hit With Double Defensive Fitness Blow Ahead of Champions League Clash With RB Leipzig

Manchester City have been hit with a double defensive fitness blow on the eve of their Champions League group stage opener against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola's side have been partaking in one of their final training sessions at the City Football Academy on Tuesday afternoon, as the squad look to embark on their 11th successive Champions League campaign.

But with just over 24 hours until kick-off at the Etihad Stadium against Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig, Manchester City have sustained a double blow in defensive, with two key stars missing from training.

This is according to the information of Simon Bajkowski at the Manchester Evening News, who provides the latest on the situation.

According to the information of Simon Bajkowski, both John Stones and Aymeric Laporte 'were not fit enough' to take part in Manchester City's training session at the City Football Academy on Tuesday afternoon.

As a result, it is further explained that both central defenders are now 'doubtful' for the Champions League group stage opener against RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Fortunately however, it is further highlighted that the problems sustained by Aymeric Laporte and John Stones are not serious enough for them to have been ruled out entirely of playing at the Etihad on Wednesday night.

Perhaps the good news for Pep Guardiola is that he does still have two first-team regular centre-backs at his disposal, with the Manchester Evening News confirming that both Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake trained as normal.

Pep Guardiola has already stressed the importance of Manchester City's Group Stage opener against RB Leipzig, as the Premier League champions face a difficult collection of teams that also features Paris Saint-Germain and Club Brugge.

Guardiola will also be hoping to take his side one step further than the last campaign, with City fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Premier League rivals Chelsea in Porto last May.

