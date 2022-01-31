Manchester City Hold Julian Alvarez Belief Ahead of 2022/2023 Season

Manchester City are claimed to be holding a belief that Julian Alvarez could be ready for first-team action from the start of next season, as per a new report on Monday afternoon.

The young Argentina international has been one of the most sought-after young strikers in the world across the course of recent months, ever since he burst onto the scene at his current loan club River Plate.

Often compared to footballing legend Sergio Aguero, the fact that a club of Manchester City’s stature have successfully chased his signature is an indication of just how naturally talented the youngster is.

However, the question on everyone’s lips is whether the 22-year old can make the cut for the Etihad club's first-team set-up from the start of the 2022/23 season - especially amid high-profile interest in more established strikers in the game.

As per a new report by the Sun’s Martin Blackburn, Manchester City believe that Julian Alvarez could be ‘ready’ for Pep Guardiola’s side from the start of next season, but are understood to be keeping an ‘open mind’ on the matter.

The club’s reported stance indicates that in case the Argentine striker is in need of further development next season, they will persist with him as they can envision a potential superstar in Alvarez.

However, as things stand, the lethal goalscorer seems to be regarded as being ready to slot right into the Sky Blues' side for the 2022/23 campaign.

Ultimately, spending the remainder of the season on loan at River Plate is only bound to further progress the young forward’s development, considering the physical demands of South American football.

Much like how Gabriel Jesus evolved into a much more complete forward under the keen eye of Pep Guardiola, Julian Alvarez could undergo the same treatment if he joins the Manchester City squad next season.

While City will track the extent of Julian Alvarez’s progress next season, it is essential to remember that he fits the bill of a project signing that the club aim to develop into the next big thing over the next few years.

