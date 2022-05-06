Skip to main content

Manchester City Holding Talks Over Pep Guardiola Contract Extension Amid Renewal Links

Manchester City are holding talks to extend Pep Guardiola's contract at the Etihad Stadium till at least 2025, according to a new report, with just over a year left on the Catalan's current deal at the club.

The past few months have seen reports emerge suggesting Manchester City were planning to offer manager Pep Guardiola a contract extension, with the 51-year-old's existing deal at the Etihad Stadium expiring next summer.

Guardiola, who could claim his fourth Premier League title this season, has led the Blues to a plethora of domestic success since he replaced Manuel Pellegrini as City boss in the summer of 2016.

Having already extended his stay at the club twice previously, Guardiola has maintained that he is happy in Manchester but has refused to comment on speculation linking the Catalan with a potential renewal in the summer.

Following a wide range of reports claiming the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager is open to committing his long-term future to the current Premier League leaders, Matte Moretto has confirmed that City are indeed discussing a new deal for Guardiola.

A two-year extension has been mooted for Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, where he could take his managerial spell to nine seasons should he put pen to paper and agree a contract renewal - that would keep him at the club till 2025.

More to follow.

