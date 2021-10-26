Man City Icon Calls Out for Raheem Sterling Future to be Sorted Soon With Desired Outcome Revealed

Former Manchester City forward Shaun Wright-Phillips has urged Raheem Sterling to put an end to the ongoing speculation surrounding his future at the club by signing a contract extension.

The England international has struggled to nail down a place in Pep Guardiola's starting XI since the latter stages of the previous campaign, which has put doubts over his future at the club.

It has been reported that the 26-year-old wants to be certain that he will remain central to Guardiola's plans at City before putting pen to paper and renewing his current deal at City, which is set to run until 2023.

However, it has been previously reported that City will reject all approaches from clubs to sign their man in January, and will look to persuade the attacker to renew his existing contract at the club.

Shaun Wright-Phillips, who played for City between 2008 and 2011, has spoken about Sterling's situation at City, encouraging the ex-Liverpool star to get back to his best after signing a new contract.

The former England star said, as quoted by Martin Blackburn of The Sun, "Maybe the contract thing is hanging over him (Sterling). I would like to see him extend his contract and end the questions over his future."

The rising questions about his future at City have seen Sterling linked with a move abroad, following the attacker's latest comments that suggest that he is open to the idea of leaving his current side for a foreign club.

Wright-Phillips added, "I know he (Sterling) has said he’d like to play abroad at some point, but I don’t think there’s anywhere better to play football than the Premier League."

Sterling has often been left on the bench by Guardiola this season, which has been key to his frustrations and largely why he has stalled talks over a new contract at City.

"This season he (Sterling) has not played anywhere near as much as previous years. I am sure his time will come again. He just needs a goal to go in, however it comes, to get him firing again," added Wright-Phillips.

“You just need to look at what he (Sterling) has done in six years and more for the club (City) to see what he’s capable of. He’s made a massive contribution, and I still feel like he’s got a huge part to play for City in the future.”

Another reason why Sterling might be struggling to get back to form is that Guardiola has been sticking him down the middle in the absence of an out-and-out striker in his side's ranks.

Wright-Phillips added, "I don’t see him (Sterling) as a centre-forward necessarily, but that’s where Pep (Guardiola) is looking to play him. He’s been so effective on the wing for City and England in recent years.”

The former Chelsea man also stressed on Sterling's role in England reaching the final of the European Championships in the summer. He added: “If Raheem (Sterling) wasn’t playing, we (England) probably wouldn’t have qualified for the knockout stages (at the Euros).

“He (Sterling) is a role model for a lot of kids on and off the pitch. I have so much respect for him, he just needs to keep doing what he’s doing and let his football do the talking."

