Man City Identify English Team to Send Promising Youth Talent - Premier League Side ‘Big Admirers’ of Club

Information has revealed that Manchester City could partner with a Championship side to send players on loan to play in the second division.

It is no secret that Manchester City, and the City Football Group have been a mission to expand their global reach on the sport of football.

Now with affiliate clubs in France, Uruguay, Spain, the United States of America, Australia, and India, the Premier League club can keep young prospects within their system, while loaning them away to develop in the hopes of one day playing for the first team in Manchester.

The ever-growing 'footballing conglomerate' could have a new partnership on the horizon - this time closer to home.

Information from Football League World has revealed that Manchester City are considering sending their young players on loan to EFL Championship side Swansea City in the future after becoming admirers of the Welsh club’s philosophy, and style of play.

The Swans have made it to back-to-back Championship play-off finishes in recent seasons, and with Russell Martin now at the helm, have implemented a new style of play based on possession, quick passing, and playing out from the back - in the mould of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

As per the report, scouts from the Premier League champions have been observing Swansea - assessing how their new philosophy would suit City’s young players down the line.

As the situation is moving quickly, the Etihad club begin the process of loaning a player to the Liberty Stadium as early as January of 2022.

With City's U-23 side showing periods of dominance in the academy league in recent years, a partnership with a lower league side such as Swansea could be a massive benefit to quicken the development of players on the cusp of being ready for first team football.

