Ilkay Gundogan campaigns for shopping services and support in Germany amid COVID-19 crisis

Danny Lardner

Ilkay Gündogan is campaigning for a shopping service for the vulnerable and a support network for nurses in a German hotspot for coronavirus, according to Christian Falk.

The Manchester City midfielder is raising support for Heinsberg - a COVID-19 hotspot in Germany - with a shopping service for those that need it most and thank-you packages for the nursing staff in the intensive care units of hospitals.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

"In this difficult time, we all have to show solidarity together," Gundogan said, according to SportBILD. "So I want to help where the situation in Germany is particularly difficult."

According to reports, Ilkay Gundogan is personally footing the cost of shopping visits made by footballers playing for an amateur club in Gangelt - a town of around 10,000 people in Heinsberg.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The district of Heinsberg is the most badly hit area of Germany by the virus, with over 1100 infected and 439 cases per 100,000 people. The district is responsible for 1/10 of all deaths caused by COVID-19 in Germany.

-----

