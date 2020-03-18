City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

“He is one of the main reasons why I signed for City" - Gundogan opens up on his City career

Danny Lardner

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündogan admitted in a recent interview with Marca that Guardiola was key to him signing for the club in 2016.

“Guardiola is one of the main reasons why I signed for City and why I renewed my contract," Gundogan said. "Pep has so much charisma that you give more than 100% in games and training. His understanding of the game fits perfectly with my style."

The German also spoke about the impact of the global coronavirus outbreak on the football calendar, and how he wishes to see out the Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid; which was due to be played last night.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“Hopefully the game will be played, as that will mean that everything has been fixed. I see there is an alternative calendar being worked on, so the season can end. But, obviously, right now, the priority is people’s health.

We'll see if we can play, let's hope so. The most important thing is not underestimating Madrid. We've only played half the tie and the difference is only one goal, so you can't get relaxed. Madrid are always dangerous."

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Gundogan was also asked about his potential managerial future. "We'll see, we'll see. I've learned and am still learning a lot during my career as a player because I can say I've had the privilege of having the best coaches," he said.

"Guardiola, Klopp, Tuchel, Löw... How many players can say they've had coaches like them? So yeah, I could have a coaching career in the future."

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bayern Munich intend to offer five-year deal to Man City forward - Real Madrid and Barcelona could rival the bid

Bayern Munich are ready to offer Manchester City forward Leroy Sané a five-year deal, but are worried that Real Madrid and Barcelona could rival their attempt.

markgough96

Man City confirm stadium, ticket office and stadium tour closures and cancellations amid coronavirus pandemic

Manchester City will be reducing activity across the Etihad Campus, closing the City Store, Ticket Office and Stadium Tours from today until further notice, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Danny Lardner

The Court of Arbitration for Sport provide update on Man City case against UEFA

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has provided an update as to how Manchester City's appeal against the recently imposed two-year Champions League ban, is progressing.

Harry Winters

Man City's pursuit of Inter Milan star hits stumbling block - Conte 'not keen' on swap deal

Manchester City's bid to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar is stalling because Antonio Conte is not keen on a player exchange deal involving Joao Cancelo, claim CalcioMercato.

markgough96

Update on Man City training plans amid coronavirus crisis

As the football calendar faces an uncertain future, Manchester City have told players to follow individual training plans at home for the time being, according to Jack Gaughan.

markgough96

Man City 'close' to completing takeover of French club

The CFG are close to adding Ligue 2 club AS Nancy to the roster of sides in their group, according to reports in France.

Nathan Allen

Angeliño opens up on his Manchester City future

Manchester City loanee Angeliño opens up on his future at Manchester City; as well as what Pep Guardiola said to him, prior to his departure for Germany.

Harry Winters

Man City posing a ‘great danger’ to Barcelona’s Lautaro Martínez deal

Manchester City reportedly pose ‘great danger’ to Barcelona over their attempts to bring Lautaro Martínez to the Camp Nou.

Alex Farrell

Man City forward will be 'allowed' to join PSG 'for the right price'

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez will be allowed to join French side PSG, should the player wish to leave, report Goal.

markgough96

FA Cup threatened by coronavirus chaos - decision expected next month

The Emirates FA Cup is under threat following the chaos caused by COVID-19 in the UK, as governing bodies look to complete the domestic Premier League season before the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Nathan Allen