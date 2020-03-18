“He is one of the main reasons why I signed for City" - Gundogan opens up on his City career

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündogan admitted in a recent interview with Marca that Guardiola was key to him signing for the club in 2016.

“Guardiola is one of the main reasons why I signed for City and why I renewed my contract," Gundogan said. "Pep has so much charisma that you give more than 100% in games and training. His understanding of the game fits perfectly with my style."

The German also spoke about the impact of the global coronavirus outbreak on the football calendar, and how he wishes to see out the Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid; which was due to be played last night.

“Hopefully the game will be played, as that will mean that everything has been fixed. I see there is an alternative calendar being worked on, so the season can end. But, obviously, right now, the priority is people’s health.

We'll see if we can play, let's hope so. The most important thing is not underestimating Madrid. We've only played half the tie and the difference is only one goal, so you can't get relaxed. Madrid are always dangerous."

Gundogan was also asked about his potential managerial future. "We'll see, we'll see. I've learned and am still learning a lot during my career as a player because I can say I've had the privilege of having the best coaches," he said.

"Guardiola, Klopp, Tuchel, Löw... How many players can say they've had coaches like them? So yeah, I could have a coaching career in the future."

