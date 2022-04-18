Skip to main content

Manchester City in Talks With Ukraine Over City Football Academy Training Camp Before Scotland Clash

According to the information of David Ornstein, Manchester City are in talks with Ukraine over the possibility of the international side training at the City Football Academy prior to their World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

While Manchester City are still engaged in their intense pursuit of the Premier League and Champions League this season, plans for the post-season period continue to rumble on behind-the-scenes in various quarters of the club's operation.

Recent reports have suggested that Manchester City officials are already finalising plans for a pre-season tour of the United States, ahead of the 2022/2023 campaign, with Texas mooted as one potential destination for Pep Guardiola's side.

With the club finalising their plans, international set-ups are also continuing to build preparations for the World Cup, and with Oleksandr Zinchenko's Ukraine looking to qualify through a play-off against Scotland in the coming months, the war-hit country are now looking to Manchester City for assistance.

imago1008074508h

This is according to the information of The Athletic's David Ornstein, who reports on Monday morning that Manchester City are in talks with the Ukrainian Association of Football about holding a training camp at the City Football Academy.

This would be in the build-up to Ukraine’s World Cup qualifying play-off against Scotland, which has been rescheduled for June 1st 2022.

imago1010747487h

According to David Ornstein, the Ukraine FA has made an 'official request' to Manchester City, who in turn have responded 'positively'. Furthermore, The Athletic report that there would be no cost to Ukraine for using Manchester City’s facilities.

imago1008021888h

Manchester City's season is expected to continue into late May, meaning Oleksandr Zinchenko may not join training with the Ukraine set-up until much later in any training camp in East Manchester.

Pep Guardiola's side continue to go head-to-head with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool for the Premier League title this season, with Manchester City currently sitting just one point ahead of the Merseyside club at the top of the table.

As for the Champions League, City are into the semi-final stage of the competition, with a two-legged tie against La Liga giants Real Madrid standing between themselves and a second consecutive European final - with this season's edition to be held in the French capital, Paris.

imago1011346354h
