Two Manchester City Youngsters Included In The Last 80 Of 'Golden Boy' Award Nominees

Tuttosport have narrowed the list of nominees for their Golden Boy award down to 80 players, with two Manchester City players making the cut. The honour has been handed out to the player deemed to be the best young talent in Europe for the last 19 years, with many recipients of the award going on to have legendary careers.

Past winners include Lionel Messi, City legend Sergio Aguero and new Sky Blues signing Erling Haaland.

Former City players Mario Balotelli and Raheem Sterling have both won the award while being at the club and two current Cityzens players are in the running for the honour this year. Cole Palmer and Yan Couto's names are both present on the list of the last 80 nominees.

Couto has spent the last two years away on loan, impressing last season in his spell at Braga. The youngster provided four goal contributions in 28 games in the Primeira Liga last season and the Portuguese club were keen to take him back this season.

Thanks to his impressive performances last season the youngster has attracted much interest, with Porto and Marseille said to be interested in the Brazilian fullback. However, according to recent reports, it appears Couto will be heading out on loan to fellow City Football Group club Girona, following their promotion to La Liga.

Palmer is the most coveted young player at City and it has become apparent that the youngster is too talented to still be playing academy football, with Palmer recording 31 goal contributions in 26 Premier League games.

Given his remarkable record in City's academy, Pep Guardiola is believed to have included Palmer in his first-team plans for next season. It is likely the youngster will be used as a rotation option on the right-wing, with only Riyad Mahrez being ahead of him in the pecking order.

It is likely neither man will win the award the award this year, as it is likely to be bestowed upon somebody who has received more first-team minutes, such as Gavi at Barcelona. However, if Palmer impresses in his first full first season at City, he could be a strong contender for next year's honours.

