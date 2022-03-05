Manchester City Informed of Possible Availability of 39-Goal Striker This Summer

A number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester City, have reportedly been made aware of the possible incoming availability of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski in the summer market.

Manchester City's hunt for a Sergio Aguero successor has been a tumultuous one to say the very least.

The Etihad club appeared to be keen on a swoop for Tottenham striker Harry Kane during the previous summer transfer window, but a deal failed to materialise as the two clubs were far off in their respective valuations of the England star.

As a result, Manchester City have played the 2021/22 campaign without a natural centre-forward in the squad, which may lead to the Premier League outfit to splash the cash on a goal-scorer in the coming summer.

On the ever-evolving list of names linked with Pep Guardiola's side is Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. The Polish forward is understood to be considering his future, as he enters the final 18 months of his contract at the Bundesliga club.

Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski

As part of a new report from 90Min, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are among the Premier League clubs who have shown an interest in the 33-year-old in recent months.

To compound that, 90Min report that Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also among the clubs who have been informed of Robert Lewandowski's possible availability by the striker's entourage.

Robert Lewandowski - despite his ever-increasing age - remains a fierce option in front of goal for Bayern Munich, and this season alone, has registered a hugely impressive 39 goals and three assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

However, Lewandowski's destination could depend on Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland's future.

The Norwegian international is undoubtedly the hottest prospect on the market coming into the summer window, with a €75 million release clause to his name that is wetting the appetite of Europe's biggest club.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are understood to be leading the chase for the young phenom, but Bayern Munich could also join the hunt if Robert Lewandowski does not decide to commit his future to the Allianz Arena in the coming months.

