Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Insiders Hold Strong Belief About Star Forward's Future in Comparison to Ferran Torres' Potential

    Amid ongoing talk of an imminent departure for Ferran Torres to Barcelona, information has come to light regarding the high-regard in which Cole Palmer is held at the Etihad Stadium.
    Author:

    With Pep Guardiola confirming that Torres’ move to Barcelona is ‘close’ in a press-conference on Thursday afternoon, the club have decided to let go of their most promising striking option.

    The Sky Blues failed in their pursuit to land Harry Kane in the summer and with the Spaniard’s inevitable exit in January, Manchester City will rely on their false nine system until the end of the current campaign.

    Sitting on top of the Premier League table while cementing a Champions League round of 16 place with a game to spare, Pep Guardiola’s tactical brilliance of getting the best out of a side that lacks a natural number nine has come to fore yet again.

    As per a report by the Athletic’s Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee, another reason why the club are ‘comfortable’ in letting Ferran Torres depart is due to how ‘happy’ they are with Cole Palmer’s progress in the last 12 months and this season in particular.

    Read More

    Further details suggest that some within the club have tipped the 19-year to have a ‘brighter future’ at the Etihad Stadium than the Spanish international.

    Palmer has been entrusted by Pep Guardiola to occupy the false nine role, with the Manchester City youth product making his first start in the Premier League against Everton centrally.

    The Wythenshawe-born attacker has already scored his first ever Champions League goal, as well as a strike in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

    Cole Palmer is firmly in the Catalan boss' plans for the ongoing season and the future, with a recent report revealing that City had rejected a loan proposal for the second-half of the campaign from Newcastle United.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago0048558426h
    News

    Man City Insiders Hold Strong Belief About Star Forward's Future in Comparison to Ferran Torres' Potential

    49 seconds ago
    imago1006795143h
    News

    Man City Reach Full Agreement Over Forward's Transfer - Deal Could Be Made Official on Monday

    1 hour ago
    Le Pep
    News

    “He is the Man”- Former Manchester United Skipper Hails Pep Guardiola in Man City Title Race Prediction

    2 hours ago
    imago0045829418h
    News

    "Leicester Remain Leicester" - Pep Guardiola Not Fooled By Brendan Rodgers' Side's Premier League Form

    4 hours ago
    imago1008226890h
    News

    Why the Media Attention of Manchester City Needing A Striker Needs to Stop

    6 hours ago
    tf2l0569-2
    News

    20 Man City First-Team Players Spotted in Training Ahead of Boxing Day Clash With Leicester City

    7 hours ago
    sipa_36225432
    News

    12 Man City Stars Named in Top 100 Footballers in the World by The Guardian

    14 hours ago
    Torres contract
    News

    Pep Guardiola Admits Man City Transfer Challenge Involving Real Madrid and Barcelona Amid Ferran Torres Talk

    18 hours ago