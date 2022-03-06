Manchester City Issue Statement After Medical Emergency Forced Stoppage in Play During Manchester United Clash

Manchester City have confirmed in a statement on social media that one supporter collapsed during the first-half of Sunday's Manchester derby, after the referee was forced to temporarily halt play.

City reinstated their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table on Sunday afternoon, as they thrashed rivals Manchester United 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium, courtesy of goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

De Bruyne smashed Manchester City into the lead after just five minutes, with the Belgian finishing off a slick move, with superb work from Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish down the channel in the build-up.

Former Manchester City player Jadon Sancho would equalise for Manchester United midway through the first-half, as the England winger's curling effort flew past Ederson to draw United level.

Although, Kevin De Bruyne would give the Blues the lead again just six minutes later, as the Manchester City skipper on the day smashed home from close range.

In a dominant second-half showing, Riyad Mahrez extended Manchester City's lead on the 68th minute, with a sumptuous strike from a perfectly executed pre-planned corner routine.

City's superb victory over United would be capped off in the 90th minute, as the Algerian scored his second and the Blues' fourth, to inflict a damaging defeat on Ralf Ragnick's sides top four aspirations.

However, play at the Etihad Stadium had to be temporarily halted by referee Michael Oliver midway through the first-half, as medical staff were alerted to a medical emergency in the first tier of the South Stand.

Supporters could be seen gesturing and whistling towards the dugouts, with a temporary stoppage allowing medics to swiftly to see to fan, who had been taken ill.

Post-match, the club issued a statement on social media, confirming that the fan who collapsed during the first-half was taken to hospital for treatment.

The statement read, "Manchester City can confirm that a fan who collapsed during the match has now been taken to hospital. We send our best wishes for a speedy recovery."

IMAGO / Sportimage IMAGO / Sportimage IMAGO / Sportimage

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra