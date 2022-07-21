'Unstoppable'- Manchester City Star Jack Grealish Gives Erling Haaland Verdict

Having played 77 minutes and being involved in a shoving match with Guillermo Ochoa, Jack Grealish didn't have a quiet night in yesterday's friendly against Club America. Following the match, the winger shared his thoughts on Manchester City's marque signing Erling Haaland.

Haaland was officially announced as a City player last month to much fanfare. The striker is regarded as one of Europe's elite players and comes to the club with a remarkable goalscoring record.

IMAGO / PA Images

In the 183 games Haaland has played in his senior career thus far, he has amassed a ridiculous 171 goal contributions. So it's no surprise the Norwegian arrives at City with incredibly high expectations.

Someone who is also no stranger to high expectations is his teammate Jack Grealish. The 26-year-old was signed by City last season for an eyewatering £100million, making him the most expensive English player of all time.

Speaking to Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, Grealish revealed that Haaland himself is well aware of the expectations that have been placed on both men, and has even poked fun at the subject, saying: "He actually said to me, ‘I’m only half the price of you so I haven’t got the pressure!’"

While Haaland was joking, there is a hint of truth in his humour, as the pressure placed on Grealish last season due to his price tag must have influenced his fairly hit-and-miss season.

However, the England international is backing the new striker to get off to a better start than he did, he said: “Once he reaches full fitness he will be unstoppable."

The upcoming season proves to be a huge one for both players. Haaland will be keen to stamp his authority on the league and prove the hype surrounding him is warranted, while Grealish will be desperate to kick on next campaign and show City that they were justified in paying £100million for him.

With Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus both leaving the club, City will need both men to step up if they are to secure yet another Premier League title.

