Official: Manchester City Starlet James McAtee Joins Sheffield United On Loan

Manchester City's James McAtee has completed a season-long loan move to Championship club Sheffield United, it has been announced.

McAtee was expected to fight for a place within City's first team this campaign but a surge of interest prompted the club to send him out on loan for the season. The midfielder is one of the most highly rated young players in England following two impressive seasons for the club's under-21 side.

The 19-year-old joined City in 2013 and has risen through the academy ranks in the proceeding years. However, it was last season when McAtee really shone- scoring 18 goals and providing a further seven assists in 23 games, which constitutes a remarkable return when you consider he has been deployed primarily in midfield.

IMAGO / News Images

The youngster was handed his Premier League debut last season, featuring twice for City in substitute appearances, and was tipped to be more heavily involved in the first team picture this season. However, due to the sheer amount of interest in the playmaker this season, both club and player decided his development would be best served away from the club in the short term.

As stated, there were several teams interested in signing the 19-year-old, both on loan and permanently, including Leeds, Brighton, Nottingham Forest and even Spanish club Villarreal. However, it is Sheffield United who have won the race for McAtee's signature.

Speaking to The Blades' official website after completing the loan deal, McAtee said: "I'm looking forward to the challenge, I've been building up to a loan for a few years now and I think I'm ready.

"Paul (Heckingbottom) was a lovely guy to meet, he showed me around and made me feel welcome. He was telling me about how he sees me playing and that's how I see it too. The way Sheffield United play suits me and hopefully I can help with creative options. Manchester City are obviously happy with the club, they want me to get some game time and experience."

The ideal scenario here is for McAtee to secure the regular minutes needed to develop his game and return to City a better player who'll be ready to push for first-team opportunities next season. The youngster certainly has the ability to tear the Championship up and will be one of the most talented players now operating in the league.

The move seems like a win-win for all parties- McAtee gets the regular game-time he's looking for and in return, Sheffield United are gaining a player who had attracted much top-level interest and may provide the spark they need to gain promotion, all while developing the player so he is ready to be involved in City's first team next season.

