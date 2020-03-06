City Xtra
Manchester City defender set to discover his future - new contract discussed

markgough96

Manchester City defender John Stones could soon be about to discover where he stands in the club's future plans, with contract extension talks supposed to be scheduled, reports Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath. 

The contract of the England defender, signed from Everton in 2016, is set to expire in 2022. City's reluctance to allow the prospect of players running down their contracts means that talks are scheduled to discuss an extension with Stones in the near future. 

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

As McGrath states, this will allow Stones to ascertain where he fits into the club's plans in the future. Stones has failed to convince City fans of his consistency and ability to merit a regular place in the line-up. Since the latter stages of last season, it appears that Pep Guardiola is increasingly of a similar opinion. 

Stones has recently enjoyed a return to first-team action - however, it was his slip which enabled Aston Villa to score at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final. This has only increased the feeling among fans that Stones must show signs of improvement if he is to remain at City in the long-term. 

In recent months, Arsenal, managed by former City assistant Mikel Arteta, and Everton have both been mooted as possible destinations for Stones - either on loan or as a permanent deal. 

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, there are fans who recall the solid form of Stones at the beginning of the 2017/18 season, in addition to an impressive World Cup showing for England in the summer of 2018, and retain hope that Stones can turnaround his fortunes in defence. 

As McGrath says, it appears that Stones will soon find out how Guardiola and the City hierarchy view the player's chances of remaining an important figure within the squad.

